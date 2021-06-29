Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.67% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.67%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.67% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 5.78% or 13.6 points to trade at 248.8 at the close. Meanwhile, ISS A/S (CSE:) added 2.70% or 3.80 points to end at 144.40 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was up 2.00% or 60 points to 3062 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tryg A/S (CSE:), which fell 2.53% or 4.0 points to trade at 154.0 at the close. Simcorp A/S (CSE:) declined 1.37% or 11.0 points to end at 792.8 and Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) was down 1.03% or 1.1 points to 110.7.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 74 to 62 and 24 ended unchanged.

Shares in ISS A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 2.70% or 3.80 to 144.40.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.66% or 0.48 to $73.39 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.61% or 0.45 to hit $74.59 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 1.03% or 18.35 to trade at $1762.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.12% to 6.2433, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 91.998.