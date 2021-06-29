Crypto.com taps Circle for global dollar deposits By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Digital asset exchange platform Crypto.com opened a new U.S. dollar fiat on-ramp thanks to a new partnership with global payment provider Circle, according to a June 28 announcement.

The partnership between Crypto.com and Circle enables users in over 30 countries to deposit dollars from their bank account and receive USD Coin (USDC), a popular dollar-pegged stablecoin at a 1:1 ratio.