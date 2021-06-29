Crypto.com taps Circle for global dollar deposits By Cointelegraph

Crypto.com taps Circle for global dollar deposits
Digital asset exchange platform Crypto.com opened a new U.S. dollar fiat on-ramp thanks to a new partnership with global payment provider Circle, according to a June 28 announcement.
The partnership between Crypto.com and Circle enables users in over 30 countries to deposit dollars from their bank account and receive USD Coin (USDC), a popular dollar-pegged stablecoin at a 1:1 ratio.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.