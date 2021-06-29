Crypto.com and F1 Elevates The Fan Experience With NFTs By CoinQuora



Crypto.com and F1 Elevates The Fan Experience With NFTs



Formula 1 has struck a partnership with Crypto.com.

The exchange will be its global and inaugural partner for the 2021 Sprint series.

Crypto.com is officially F1’s first cryptocurrency sponsor and NFT partner.

Formula 1 (F1) is thrilled to announce Crypto.com as its global partner. The crypto exchange platform is also Formula 1’s inaugural partner for the new 2021 Sprint series.

In addition, the first Sprint series event will take place at Silverstone on Saturday, July 17, 2021. This marks Crypto.com’s debut as an inaugural partner ahead of the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2021.

Presently, the fast-growing crypto exchange has over 10 million global users. Moreover, it is popular with both Android and iOS users. Also, the Crypto.com Visa (NYSE:) Card is the world’s most popular crypto card available yet. More so, it is available in over 30…

