Crypto.com and F1 Elevates The Fan Experience With NFTs By CoinQuora

Crypto.com and F1 Elevates The Fan Experience With NFTs
- Formula 1 has struck a partnership with Crypto.com.
- The exchange will be its global and inaugural partner for the 2021 Sprint series.
- Crypto.com is officially F1’s first cryptocurrency sponsor and NFT partner.
Formula 1 (F1) is thrilled to announce Crypto.com as its global partner. The crypto exchange platform is also Formula 1’s inaugural partner for the new 2021 Sprint series.
In addition, the first Sprint series event will take place at Silverstone on Saturday, July 17, 2021. This marks Crypto.com’s debut as an inaugural partner ahead of the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2021.
Presently, the fast-growing crypto exchange has over 10 million global users. Moreover, it is popular with both Android and iOS users. Also, the Crypto.com Visa (NYSE:) Card is the world’s most popular crypto card available yet. More so, it is available in over 30…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.