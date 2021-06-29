Cruise Shares Weaker As Coronavirus Concerns Linger By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com — Shares of cruise operators were trading broadly lower in the premarket on Tuesday as lingering coronavirus concerns weighed.

Disney (NYSE:) shares fell after the company delayed its first cruise of the Disney Dream due to inconsistent COVID test results of the crew. The first test sailing, with only crew members on board, was to happen today.

During routine testing last week, 5 of nearly 600 crew on the Dream tested positive. All were vaccinated, asymptomatic and had tested negative earlier. The crew members were tested again the following day and were found negative.

Last Thursday, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:) said two guests aboard Adventure of the Seas ship tested positive for Covid-19 during routine testing and were returned home.

Royal Caribbean shares were down 0.4% in premarket.

Amid continuing setbacks to the industry, Carnival (NYSE:) last week reported $2.03 billion in net losses for the quarter ended May 31, narrower but still big after a $2.38 billion loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Sentiment for the stock was also weakened on fear of value erosion due to the operator announcing on Monday an at-the-market equity offering of up to $500 million.

Carnival share fell 1.4%. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:) was trading weaker by 0.2%