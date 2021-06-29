Craig Wright wins default judgment, Bitcoin.org must remove Bitcoin Whitepaper By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Craig Wright wins default judgment, Bitcoin.org must remove Bitcoin Whitepaper

The self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto and SV proponent, Craig Wright, has won a legal battle claiming copyright infringement on the part of bitcoin.org for hosting the Bitcoin whitepaper.

Wright won by default after the website’s pseudonymous owner, “Cøbra,” chose not to mount a defense.