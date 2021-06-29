Corn, soy futures mixed before U.S. plantings, stocks reports

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures were mixed on Tuesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of key U.S. reports on crop plantings and inventories.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday is expected to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3% from March, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Soybean plantings are seen up 1.5% from March.

Still, traders remain nervous about the risk for hot or dry weather to hurt yields when grain stocks are slim.

Analysts expect the USDA on Wednesday will report corn and soybean inventories on June 1 were down 17% and 43% from a year earlier, respectively.

“The problem is that little rain is in the forecast for the dry areas and too much rain is in the forecast for the areas that are already too wet,” said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage.

CBOT December corn futures, which represent the crop that will be harvested this fall, settled 1-1/4 cents higher at $5.48-1/2 a bushel. November soybeans were flat at $13.12-1/2 a bushel, while September wheat slipped 5-1/4 cents to $6.46-1/4 at the CBOT.

MGEX spring wheat futures finished lower after hitting their highest price in more than eight years amid concerns about drought in the northern U.S. Plains hurting harvests, traders said.