Copper prices fall for fourth day on stronger dollar

LONDON — Copper prices fell on Tuesday as rising coronavirus cases strengthened the dollar and cast doubt on a speedy rebound of some economies, while plentiful supply of the metal also sapped its appeal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.3% to $9,352 per tonne by 1651 GMT after falling as low as $9,236. This was the metal’s fourth straight session of declines.

“The market is in a wait and see approach and is lacking a major driver so the currency is leading metals trading,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity.

The ruling Communist Party in top metals consumer China is hosting its centenary celebration this week and could announce measures that could boost domestic demand and consumption, Torlizzi said.

Rising coronavirus infections boosted the dollar, making assets priced in the greenback, such as copper less attractive to global buyers.

The stronger dollar has dragged prices for copper down 13% since a record of $10,747.50 per tonne in May, after the U.S. Federal Reserve shocked the market with a hawkish tilt.