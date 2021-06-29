Coinbase will pay users 4% interest on USDC holdings By Cointelegraph

Coinbase will pay users 4% interest on USDC holdings
Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced users will be able to earn 4% interest on USD Coin through a product the company compared to an alternative to a fiat savings account.
In a Tuesday blog post, Coinbase said its users could earn 4% annual percentage yield, or APY, by lending out their holdings for the U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). The crypto exchange seemed to be targeting banks with the offering, claiming it has a better return than a typical savings account in the United States.
