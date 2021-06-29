Co-chair of blockchain caucus wants to ‘reverse’ crypto transactions By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Driving ‘purists beserk’: Co-chair of blockchain caucus wants to ‘reverse’ crypto transactions

Bill Foster, Democratic Representative and co-chair of the Congressional blockchain caucus, has called for a regulatory framework that would enable third parties to reverse fraudulent or criminal transactions.

Foster is a physicist and a Democratic Rep for Illinois. The blockchain caucus is co-chaired by Democratic Rep Darren Soto, and Republican Reps Tom Emmer and David Schweikert.