Chinese EV Maker Xpeng to raise $1.8 billion in Hong Kong listing



© Reuters. An Xpeng P5 electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files



HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc will raise $1.8 billion by pricing its shares at HK$165 each as part of its Hong Kong dual primary listing, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The people could not be identified as the information was not yet public.

Xpeng declined to comment on the pricing guidance given to investors.

($1 = 7.7625 Hong Kong dollars)