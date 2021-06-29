China’s Didi raises $4 billion in U.S. IPO -sources

Article content

Chinese ride hailing company Didi Global Inc raised $4 billion in its U.S initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, pricing it at the top of its indicated range, according to people familiar with the matter.

Didi will sell 288 million American Depository Shares (ADS) at $14 apiece, the source said. This gives Didi a valuation of about $73 billion on a fully diluted basis.

The sources asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The listing in New York, which will be the biggest U.S. share sale by a Chinese company since Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014, comes on the heels of record IPO activity this year, as companies rush to capture the lucrative valuations seen in the U.S. stock market.

A total of 29 IPOs by Chinese companies in the United States in the first six months of the year raised $7.6 billion, the highest amount ever for that time period, according to Refinitiv data.

Didi’s IPO was covered early on the first day of the book-build last week and the investor books were closed on Monday, one day ahead of schedule..

The book is covered multiple times by investors, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

An over-allotment option, or greenshoe, exists where a further 43.2 million shares can be sold to increase the size of the deal.