China’s Didi raises $4 billion in U.S. IPO -sources

Chinese ride hailing company Didi Global Inc raised $4 billion in its U.S initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, pricing it at the top of its indicated range, according to people familiar with the matter.

Didi will sell 288 million American Depository Shares (ADS) at $14 apiece, the people said on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement. This gives Didi a valuation of about $73 billion on a fully diluted basis.

Didi, expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The listing, which will be the biggest U.S. share sale by a Chinese company since Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014, comes amid record IPO activity this year as companies rush to capture the lucrative valuations seen in the U.S. stock market.

Didi’s IPO is more conservative than its initial aim for a valuation of up to $100 billion, Reuters has previously reported. The size of the deal was cut during briefings with investors ahead of the IPO’s launch.

This suggests increasing investor worries about China’s potential anti-trust related crackdown and a more volatile IPO environment globally in 2021, said Douglas Kim, a London-based independent analyst, who writes on Smartkarma.