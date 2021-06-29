China manufacturing slows as supply shortages roil Asia industry

Article content

BEIJING — Growth in China’s June factory activity dipped to a four-month low on higher raw material costs, a shortage of semiconductors and a COVID-19 outbreak in the major export province of Guangdong, amid wider supply chain disruptions in Asia.

The chip supply crunch has hammered other manufacturing powerhouses in Asia. Industrial output in Japan and South Korea slumped in May from the previous month as auto production declined due to semiconductor shortages, adding to concerns of flagging momentum in their respective economies.

China’s June official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) eased slightly to 50.9 versus 51.0 in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. It, however, exceeded analysts’ forecast for a slowdown to 50.8.

It remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

“This was largely a result of COVID, which has affected factory output and also new export orders due to the rising waves of infections and resultant restrictions in some neighboring economies,” said Iris Pang, Great China chief economist at ING.

“Overall, (it’s) not a great month but no really worrying signs…China’s growth rate is still positive, though it would be a lot lower in H2 than H1, mostly because of the change in base effects,” said Pang, referring to year-ago comparisons with 2020’s pandemic disruptions.