China initiates WTO dispute against Australian duties By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the World Trade Organization headquarters (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BERLIN (Reuters) – China has initiated a dispute at the World Trade Organisation over Australian duties imposed on imports of wind towers, deep drawn stainless steel sinks and railway wheels from China, the WTO said on Tuesday.

The WTO said China’s request was circulated to its members on Tuesday.

On Monday, the WTO confirmed that Australia has filed a formal complaint over China’s duties on bottled wine imports.

Relations with China have worsened since Canberra called foran international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus,which was first reported in China in late 2019.

