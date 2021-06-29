Chile’s top mining firms hope senate may modify higher royalty tax

Article content

SANTIAGO — Chile’s top private miners see as “very good news” what they called a “change of tack” by senators considering a stiffer tax on mining royalties that was approved by congress’s lower house last month, a spokesman for the group said on Tuesday.

Joaquin Villarino, head of Chile’s Mining Council, which represents major global miners such as AngloAmerican, BHP, Antofagasta, Teck and Freeport-McMoRan, said the state has the “legitimate” power to seek to increase tax revenues in moments when, as at present, copper prices spike – but not at the expense of development in the sector.

The Chilean lower chamber of Congress in May voted in favor of a royalties bill which would see impose a tax as high as 75% on sales of copper as prices rise to pay for social programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill now sits with the senate’s mining committee which is hearing evidence from stakeholders including former presidents, current and former mining executives, academics, sector analysts and mine supplier groups.

“The conversation in the senate regarding the royalty tax is starting to take a different tack and that is a very good news,” Villarino told a private seminar.

He did not expand on what change in direction he saw by the senate, but Chile’s center-right government has expressed the hope the legislation would be considered “more seriously and calmly” as it progressed through congress’s more conservative upper chamber.