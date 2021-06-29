Celebrates with an Airdrop By BTC Peers



XCarnival Gets Listed on CoinMarketCap: Celebrates with an Airdrop



It is always the dream of every new crypto project team to improve their discoverability in the industry. This entails getting listed on major exchanges and crypto data aggregators out there. One can only imagine the joy in the heart of team members as XCarnival gets listed on CoinMarketCap. This is not a simple feat to achieve, and everyone has to give credit to these guys for doing a great job.

After recently winning the championship at Hackathon Southeast Asia, which the Binance Smart Chain organized, XCarnival has been working to promote itself to the broader crypto community. Getting listed on CoinMarketCap is a huge and indeed a significant milestone for any upcoming crypto venture. Therefore, as XCarnival gets listed on CoinMarketCap, it will be much easier for people to know about the project and what it entails.

Before we discuss further on the airdrops, let’s take a look at the XCarnival platform and its services.

What is XCarnival Finance?If you are hearing about XCarnival Finance for the first time, it is a synthetic decentralized finance (DeFi) assets aggregator. Its major vision is to maximize liquidity where valuable assets can adopt a solution to unlock the liquidity, regardless of whether the assets are Altcoins or NFTs with poor liquidity.

The platform has an XBroker that is optimized for assets that have poor liquidity. Its XArena also creates a flexible “environment” where users can convert their excellent ideas into open games. These users can also make big money in the process. Its Megabox solution allows users to unlock the liquidation of their long-tail assets that have limited liquidity. With its XAdapter, these users can easily explore the XCarnival platform without having to deal with technical details and complicated guidelines.

XCarnival has a unique design for its peer-to-peer interface that allows users to transact seamlessly. With its multiple solutions, it creates more liquidity and helps facilitate price discovery.

The XCarnival AirdropsFor getting listed on CoinMarketCap, XCarnival is celebrating this great milestone achievement by awarding free tokens to its users. Although it is a way of creating more awareness for the platform and helping it build a larger user base, XCarnival’s airdrop is more of a celebration. All CoinMarketCap (CMC) users can also participate in the airdrop.

The airdrop starts on June 28th, 2021, and runs through July 3rd. All tokens will be claimed three days after the IDO. There are a few steps that users will have to complete to qualify for receiving any of the available XCarnival tokens. The tokens will be distributed through the Binance Smart Chain, and every participant must have a valid BSC address. There will be a total of 1000 lucky winners for the 100,000 XCV token prize pool for the airdrop.

How to participate in the XCarnival AirdropThere are few steps that users are required to complete in order to participate in the XCarnival airdrop. Users will have to carry out some tasks on XCarnival’s social media platform such as Twitter, Telegram, Medium, Discord, etc. You will have to follow XCarnival handle on Twitter, join their telegram channels, and also follow the medium account. Although joining the Discord channel is optional, it will enable you to be part of frequent airdrops, and you can earn more XCV tokens simply for being active on the platform.

On the Twitter handle, you will also be required to retweet and tag three more persons in the comments of their pinned tweet. The message will be, “I root for XCarnival, the new generation synthetic assets for everyone. #XCV #BSCXCV #XCarnival.

You can then go ahead to fill the airdrop form with the required details and leave your BSC address. Diversifying your crypto portfolio is great, and participating in airdrops is a cost-effective and risk-free way of doing that.

