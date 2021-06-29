Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest files for Bitcoin ETF By BTC Peers



Cathie Wood's Ark Invest files for Bitcoin ETF



Despite the long list of companies waiting on the SEC to approve a ETF on U.S. soil, Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is confident that it might get a green light from the financial watchdog. The investment firm is the latest to join the list of growing companies seeking to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

According to a SEC filing on June 28, Ark Invest has teamed up with European exchange-traded product issuer 21Shares to apply for a Bitcoin product. The ETF will be listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s (CBOE) BZX Exchange, trading under the ARKB ticker.

As per the filing, the ETF will also track the S&P BTC index.