Cara Delevingne Shares Wisdom About Past Relationships

“I just love all the people I was ever with.”
Cara Delevingne has been romantically linked to a few high-profile people over the years.
Her relatively recent relationship with Ashley Benson — which ended during the earlier part of last year — was a prominent one. Fans across continents rooted for the former couple throughout their partnership’s run in the public eye, and some responded to news of their eventual breakup by spreading rumors and disrespectful comments about Ashley.
Now, Cara is opening up about her past relationships. The model and actor said that she wishes all of her past partners the best, in a new interview for Cosmopolitan’s July/August cover.
“I don’t feel like I’ve ever left a relationship so fucked up that it’s been like, ‘I never want to speak to that person again,'” she said.
“I just love all the people I was ever with and want the best for them, you know what I mean?” Cara continued. “I want to see them grow, see them happy.”
In a world full of post-breakup animosity, Cara’s stance on past relationships is refreshing to hear and certainly a good one to take. You can read her full Cosmopolitan interview here.
