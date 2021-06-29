Canada’s Manulife seeks to capitalize on Asia’s growth in wealth

Article content

TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp has raised the proportion of core profit it aims to earn from its fastest-growing operations, including Asia and asset management, betting it will be able to capitalize on the continent’s rapid growth in wealth with its existing presence.

Canada’s biggest life insurer aims to derive 75% of core earnings from its “high-potential businesses” by 2025, Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori said in an interview ahead of its investor day on Tuesday.

That is a change from its original goal that these units, which also include behavioral-linked insurance and group benefits, should account for two-thirds of earnings by 2022.

It is almost at that original goal; in its latest quarterly results https://www.manulife.com/content/dam/corporate/investors/MFC_QRS_2021_Q1_EN.pdf, these businesses made up 60% of core earnings.

Much of the targeted growth will come from Asia, which is expected to account for half of core earnings by 2025, Gori said, from about 35% now.

“The low penetration rates on the insurance side, and the growing middle class obviously mean that we’re going to see many more people interested in embracing insurance as a key way through which they think about their financial protection,” Gori said.