Canada As One Inc. and Grace Yan for Mayor Donate 2 Million Medical Masks to Frontline Workers

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada As One Inc., a national mask distributor aligned with Breathe Medical Manufacturing is collaborating with Grace Yan, a Calgary mayoral candidate to donate two million medical masks to frontline workers and non-profit organizations in Calgary and around Canada as a show of appreciation for their work throughout the pandemic. Frontline workers can individually access the mask giveaway on the Canada As One website or the Grace Yan for Mayor Campaign website. Access to the giveaways will remain open through August, or until supplies are fully distributed.

Canada As One is a mask distributor based in Calgary that works with Breath Medical Manufacturing, a Kelowna-headquartered major mask manufacturer, to provide premium medical masks such as N95s and ASTM levels 1, 2 and 3 to healthcare and other organizations. Both companies were built on the premise that Canadians deserve timely access to quality protective masks. Their partnership arose as a response to the mask shortage that occurred at the beginning of the pandemic, during which time the Canadian government scrambled to import masks to supply frontline workers with the protection they urgently needed.

“It hurts knowing that our frontline workers once had to ration medical masks as they risked their lives each day. As a Canadian company, we feel a sense of responsibility to give back to those who have given so much to the public during the pandemic,” said David Lee, CEO of Canada As One. “The goal of Canada As One has always been to protect people with made-in-Canada masks, but we can continue to do so only if our governments choose to support Canadian mask manufacturing. Our team along with the Grace Yan for Mayor will be working tirelessly to conduct this rollout as smooth as possible. This mask giveaway is our sincere thank you to the millions of Canadian frontline workers for their continuing efforts on behalf of all Canadians.”

Over the next few months, the Canada As One team will be managing the mask giveaway program while also continuing to supply medical masks to critical healthcare and infrastructure organization and private business customers throughout Canada and around the world.

Frontline workers interested in receiving a no-charge giveaway of medical grade masks from Canada As One can visit https://canadaasone.com/pages/thankyou. To learn more about Grace Yan and her candidacy for mayor in Calgary visit www.GraceYanForMayor.com.

About Canada As One

Canada As One Inc. is a mask distributor licensed by Health Canada for national sales and distribution. The company was established in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada As One has an exclusive relationship with Breathe Medical Manufacturing, one of the country’s largest mask producers. Together, they provide Canadians and the international community with masks that meet all national and international certifications and are manufactured using premium raw materials. Canadaasone.com.

For further media information:

Praise Murwisi

Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator

Canada As One Inc.

403-390-3880

Praise@canadaasone.com | https://canadaasone.com/