Bulls are back, but regulatory fears hamper the DeFi and altcoin recovery By Cointelegraph

Bulls are back, but regulatory fears hamper the DeFi and altcoin recovery

Matilda Colman
On May 19, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization nosedived by 19% and has since failed to recover to the $1.8 trillion mark. More than 40 days have passed, and investors have begun to question what could happen to altcoins if the current bear market takes longer than expected to recover.

Before digging into that, analysts first need to understand whether specific sectors held out better than most, and more importantly, they should distinguish which cryptocurrencies have managed to stay afloat over the past 30 days.

Cryptocurrency total market capitalization (in billions). Source: TradingView
Worst performers among the top 100 in the last 30 days. Source: CoinMarketCap
Top performers among the top 100 in the last 30 days. Source: CoinMarketCap