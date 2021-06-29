Bulls are back, but regulatory fears hamper the DeFi and altcoin recovery By Cointelegraph

Before digging into that, analysts first need to understand whether specific sectors held out better than most, and more importantly, they should distinguish which cryptocurrencies have managed to stay afloat over the past 30 days.

On May 19, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization nosedived by 19% and has since failed to recover to the $1.8 trillion mark. More than 40 days have passed, and investors have begun to question what could happen to altcoins if the current bear market takes longer than expected to recover.

