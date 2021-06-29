Britney Spears Might Have Been Saying Something In Old Instagram Video

I just don’t think that’s how I’d explain the plot of Frozen.

Every now and then Britney goes on Instagram and answers fan questions.


The only thing is, for a while now, fans have been wondering: WHO THE HELL IS ASKING THESE QUESTIONS?

Who does Britney think is asking these questions in her Instagram posts, and WHERE DOES SHE THINK WE ARE ASKING THEM?


Like seriously, who is asking about her favorite business trip?

That said, in case you missed it, days after her explosive testimony, Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn released a statement:


 “I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Jaime Lynn said on her Instagram story. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say I can follow her lead.” You can read her full statement here


Which brings me back to a Q&A from almost exactly a year ago:

Britney answers some questions “fans asked her,” including one about what her favorite Disney movie is.

“My favorite Disney movie is probably Frozen because I really like the fact that the two sisters, their relationship, and the one goes to a castle because she can’t deal anymore.”

Two sisters? One goes to a castle because she can’t deal? Sounds familiar.

The Instagram post made a few headlines last year, but I think it makes senes more than ever now:

In this same Q&A, Britney answered another question (that no one was asking) about if she has ever gotten a speeding ticket before.

To which she said, “I’ve had one speeding ticket my whole life.”

The thing about this particular question is that right around this time Britney’s brother Bryan had given an interview where he said she was the “worst driver.”

This is such a frustrating interview with Bryan Spears. The interviewer (who couldn’t even pronounce “conservatorship”) has zero knowledge of “Free Britney” and Bryan joked about her freedom then whined about how much it “sucks” to have so many “strong-minded” women in the family

It could be a coincidence, but Britney has proven time and again she’s smarter than that.


One things for sure, in Britney’s testimony she said her family and her management were responsible for all of this. As Jezebel said, “When Britney Spears said she ‘would honestly like to sue [her] family’ she didn’t make exceptions.”

When Britney Spears said she “would honestly like to sue [her] family” she didn’t make exceptions https://t.co/ZIbtSVWEzW

