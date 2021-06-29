Brazil federal tax revenue in May jumps 70% to highest since 2000

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: 200 reais note are seen after Brazil’s Central Bank issues the new note in Brasilia, Brazil September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s federal tax revenue in May totaled 142.1 billion reais ($28.7 billion), the revenue service said on Tuesday, the most in over 20 years and representing a jump of 70% in real terms on the same month last year.
Tax revenue in the first five months of the year totaled 744.8 billion reais, up 21% in real terms over the same period last year and also the highest since 2000, the revenue service said.
($1 = 4.95 reais)
