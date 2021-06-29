Booka Announces New Partnership with Book Dash to Bring Creative African Storybooks to its Subscribers

Article content

NEW YORK — Booka and Book Dash are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that will bring interactive African storybooks into the digital catalogs of Booka. Since 2014, Book Dash has been successfully creating free to translate interactive African storybooks. Book Dash’s colourful and educational storybooks will now be available to Booka subscribers. With this partnership, Booka continues to expand its catalog with more diverse and exciting titles for our young readers.

Book Dash shares the vision of making reading more enjoyable and accessible to children. Their goal is to put over a million books in the hands of children by the end of the year. Booka will help to support this goal by creating an interactive digital presence for these storybooks, to ensure that they can reach children of any age. Booka has also launched new Read-to-Me function, which allows children to listen to different books across the catalog, narrated by professional voice actors. This is a new interactive feature that will make learning more fun and exciting for children.

The Read-to-Me function is a great feature for combining reading and listening to make the whole learning process simple and increase retention for children. Booka will be gradually implementing the Read-to-Me function across all the books in its catalog. Book Dash’s creative storybooks, featured on Booka, will have the Read-to-Me function in the near future. This will help spread their storybooks to hundreds of readers and create an interactive learning experience through combining technology with wonderful stories.