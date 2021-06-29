Boeing Gains As United Places 200-Plane Order For 737 MAX By Investing.com



Investing.com — Boeing (NYSE:) was higher by 1% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company secured a United Airlines (NASDAQ:) order for 200 planes from its 737 MAX catalog.

While the order will be a few billion dollars in size, such large orders usually come at a significant discount to the list price. Boeing didn’t specify the order size.

The order includes 150 units of the largest member of the family, the 737-10, and 50 for the airplane that serves the heart of the single-aisle market, the 737-8.

The purchase increases United’s order book for the fuel-efficient, single-aisle family to 380 airplanes, including 30 that have been delivered. Today’s agreement also includes the purchase of Boeing 737 MAX training simulator data packages to support United’s pilot training programs, a note by Boeing said.

Designed and built in Renton, Washington, the 737 MAX family delivers superior efficiency, flexibility and reliability while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by at least 14% compared to the airplanes it replaces, Boeing claims.

The 737-8 seats up to 189 passengers and can fly 3,550 nautical miles – about 600 miles farther than its predecessor – allowing airlines to offer new and more direct routes for passengers.

The largest model in the family, the 737-10 seats up to 230 passengers in a single-class configuration and can fly up to 3,300 miles. The fuel-efficient jet can cover 99% of single-aisle routes, including routes served by 757s.