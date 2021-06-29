Bitfinex shorts crumble, bears capitulate after Bitcoin holds above $30K By Cointelegraph

Bitfinex shorts crumble, bears capitulate after Bitcoin holds above $30K
On June 25, the amount of (BTC) margin shorts at Bitfinex increased by 22,000, equivalent to $726 million. At the time, Cointelegraph reported that there was a significant increase in Bitfinex’s spot volume market share starting at 9 am UTC, matching the demand in the short margin.
Data confirms that one (or more) whales actively shorted the market, betting on a price decrease. The average price of the trade was around $33,000, so every $500 difference would result in an $11 million profit or loss when closing the short position.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.