Bitfinex shorts crumble, bears capitulate after Bitcoin holds above $30K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
On June 25, the amount of (BTC) margin shorts at Bitfinex increased by 22,000, equivalent to $726 million. At the time, Cointelegraph reported that there was a significant increase in Bitfinex’s spot volume market share starting at 9 am UTC, matching the demand in the short margin.

Data confirms that one (or more) whales actively shorted the market, betting on a price decrease. The average price of the trade was around $33,000, so every $500 difference would result in an $11 million profit or loss when closing the short position.

Bitcoin price at Coinbase, USD (left) vs. Bitfinex BTC Margin Shorts (right). Source: TradingView
Bitcoin spot exchanges aggregate volume. Source: Coinalyze