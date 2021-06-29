Bioasis Technologies Announces Closing of Initial C$3,000,000 Funding by Lind Partners

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bioasis Technologies Inc. (“Bioasis” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 TM platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it has closed on initial funding under the previously announced convertible security funding agreement (the “Agreement”) with Lind Global Macro Fund, LP, an entity managed by The Lind Partners, LLC, a New York-based asset management firm (together, “Lind”).

Under the Agreement, (i) Lind advanced to Bioasis C$3,000,000, less a closing fee of C$90,000, in consideration for the issuance of an uncertificated convertible security (the “First Convertible Security”) in the principal amount of C$3,000,000 and having an aggregate face value of C$3,600,000, and (ii) the Company issued to Lind 4,839,048 common share purchase warrants exercisable for 30 months from the date of issue at an exercise price of $0.41 per share. The proceeds from the issuance of the First Convertible Security will be used for general working capital.

Further details concerning this funding can be found in a news release of the Company dated June 22, 2021.

The Agreement and the issuance of the First Convertible Security thereunder were conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on June 23, 2021. The First Convertible Security is subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date hereof.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board

Follow on:

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

BTI-FIN

About Bioasis

Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 TM platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact along with other statements containing the words “believe,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments express or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such factors include, among others, our stage of development, lack of any product revenues, additional capital requirements, risk associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market our products, the ability to protect our intellectual property, dependence on collaborative partners and the prospects for negotiating additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements and their timing. Specifically, certain risks and uncertainties that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from any future events or results expressed or implied by such statements and information include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that: products that we develop may not succeed in preclinical or clinical trials, or future products in our targeted corporate objectives; our future operating results are uncertain and likely to fluctuate; we may not be able to raise additional capital; we may not be successful in establishing additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements; we may not be able to establish marketing and the costs of launching our products may be greater than anticipated; we have no experience in commercial manufacturing; we may face unknown risks related to intellectual property matters; we face increased competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and other factors as described in detail in our filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Contacts:

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board and CEO

deborah@bioasis.us

203-533-7082

Investor Contact:

Graeme Dick

Colwell Capital Corp.

graeme@colwellcapital.com

403-561-8989