Binance suspends popular fiat ramp for U.K. customers amid regulatory crackdown By Cointelegraph

Binance suspends popular fiat ramp for U.K. customers amid regulatory crackdown

Binance’s U.K. customers are currently unable t use the popular local payments provider, Faster Payments, to withdraw British pounds (GBP) from the exchange.

On Monday, June 28, a notice on the Binance website declared that GBP withdrawals via Faster Payments had been “suspended for maintenance,” according to the Financial Times.