Biden Backs Maine Town Saying No to WWII-Era Canada Oil Pipeline

(Bloomberg) — A small coastal city in Maine has won the support of the Biden administration in its fight against a Canadian oil pipeline in what environmentalists see as a signal that other pipelines could face similar treatment.

The federal government said in a brief filed with the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday that a South Portland ordinance preventing the export of crude from the city’s port doesn’t violate the Pipeline Safety Act.

The picturesque city on the Atlantic is the injection point for a seldom-used, World War II-era oil pipeline that carries crude from the Maine coast to Montreal-area refineries. Owners of the pipeline, currently Suncor Energy Inc., have been trying to reverse it for more than a decade so it can export Canada’s growing domestic crude supplies to foreign markets. But the city seeks to prevent reversal amid concern exporting crude oil would threaten their waterway and air quality.

The administration’s intervention to support South Portland signals that the U.S. president may side with other other local authorities battling oil pipelines, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s effort to shut an Enbridge Inc. pipeline that crosses the Great Lakes, the National Wildlife Federation said in a release.