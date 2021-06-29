Biden Backs Maine Town Saying No to WWII-Era Canada Oil Pipeline

Article content
(Bloomberg) — A small coastal city in Maine has won the support of the Biden administration in its fight against a Canadian oil pipeline in what environmentalists see as a signal that other pipelines could face similar treatment.
The federal government said in a brief filed with the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday that a South Portland ordinance preventing the export of crude from the city’s port doesn’t violate the Pipeline Safety Act.
The picturesque city on the Atlantic is the injection point for a seldom-used, World War II-era oil pipeline that carries crude from the Maine coast to Montreal-area refineries. Owners of the pipeline, currently Suncor Energy Inc., have been trying to reverse it for more than a decade so it can export Canada’s growing domestic crude supplies to foreign markets. But the city seeks to prevent reversal amid concern exporting crude oil would threaten their waterway and air quality.
The administration’s intervention to support South Portland signals that the U.S. president may side with other other local authorities battling oil pipelines, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s effort to shut an Enbridge Inc. pipeline that crosses the Great Lakes, the National Wildlife Federation said in a release.
Congress “explicitly limited” the Pipeline Safety Act’s ability to preempt local authority by leaving the states the authority to “prescribe the location or routing of a pipeline facility,” according to the federal government’s brief.
In the Line 5 case, proponents argue Michigan doesn’t have the power to shut down the pipeline. Enbridge has been working to gain a permit to build a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.
“The Biden Administration’s filing lays to rest the outlandish claim Enbridge Energy and its political allies have repeatedly raised that Governor Whitmer’s historic decision to shut down Line 5 was not hers to make,” Oday Salim, staff attorney for the National Wildlife Federation, said in a release.
Emails to Suncor and Enbridge weren’t immediately returned.
President Joe Biden entered office seeking to emphasize the fight against climate change. On his first day, he scrapped a permit issued by his predecessor to build the Keystone XL pipeline and he reentered the U.S. into the Paris Climate Accord.
The Maine pipeline, once a key conduit for oil to reach Canadian refineries, has been in gradual decline for years, with flows falling to 4,850 barrels a day last year from 32,239 barrels a day in 2016, Canada Energy Regulator data show.
The line to Montreal would help Suncor supply its Montreal refinery should Michigan succeed in shutting Enbridge’s Line 5, Chief Executive Mart Little said in February.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
