Berkshire’s Munger says will like to have China’s financial structure in U.S.

© Reuters. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Vice Chairman Charles Munger speaks at the Daily Journal annual meeting in Los Angeles, U.S., February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files
(Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) Inc’s vice chairman Charlie Munger said he would not want all of the Chinese systems, but would like to have the financial part of it in the United States, according to a CNBC interview aired on Tuesday.
“I don’t want the, all of the Chinese system, but I certainly would like to have the financial part of it in my own country,” 97-year-old Munger told CNBC.
