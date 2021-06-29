Baht, rupiah under pressure as virus woes support dollar

The Thai baht hit its lowest level in

over a year on Tuesday while the Indonesian rupiah fell to an

over two-month trough, as growing domestic coronavirus cases and

broader concerns about the Delta variant kept the safe-haven

U.S. dollar on firm footing.

The greenback hovered just below a two-month high, as

investors also awaited a U.S. jobs report slated for Friday that

could influence the Federal Reserve’s view on stimulus tapering

and interest rate hikes.

The baht broke the 32 mark against the dollar for

the first time since May 2020, as the country battles its worst

coronavirus outbreak, which threatens to pile further pressure

on the tourism-reliant economy.

In Indonesia, where virus cases have tripled in the last

three weeks, the rupiah traded at its weakest level since

April.

“There is a fear of greater disruption due to the spread of

the Delta variant… the risk-off mood in the market is

benefiting the U.S. dollar and hurting local currencies like the

baht,” said Sim Moh Siong, a forex strategist with Bank of

Singapore.

Thailand’s central bank, which has predicted the economy

will return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023,

said it was considering adjusting the foreign exchange

regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with

volatility.

Recently beaten down Jakarta stocks, which slumped

1.4% on Monday, gained 0.7% to outperform their peers. President

Joko Widodo said on Monday that vaccination for children aged

12-17 could start soon.

Meanwhile, Vietnam stocks hit a record high after

data showed the nation’s economic growth accelerated in the

second quarter of the year and that its trade deficit likely

narrowed in June.

Singapore shares fell over 1% after four consecutive

sessions of gains, while South Korean stocks declined

for a third straight session on concerns the more infectious

Delta variant could derail the country’s economic recovery.

Thai stocks got some respite after eight straight

days of losses and advanced 0.4%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Philippines sells $3 billion of global bonds to raise

extra cash for budgetary support

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.1 basis

points at 6.602%

** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.5 basis points

at 3.322%

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0313 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan +0.10 -6.58 -0.88 4.91

China -0.09 +1.03 -0.74 3.07

India +0.00 -1.52 0.00 13.11

Indonesia -0.28 -3.04 0.73 0.07

Malaysia -0.18 -3.14 -0.13 -5.20

Philippines +0.25 -1.05 -0.12 -2.94

S.Korea +0.05 -3.85 -0.39 14.46

Singapore -0.04 -1.67 -0.79 9.08

Taiwan +0.03 +2.09 0.16 19.59

Thailand -0.28 -6.46 0.38 9.37

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

