Baht, rupiah under pressure as virus woes support dollar

The Thai baht hit its lowest level in
over a year on Tuesday while the Indonesian rupiah fell to an
over two-month trough, as growing domestic coronavirus cases and
broader concerns about the Delta variant kept the safe-haven
U.S. dollar on firm footing.
The greenback hovered just below a two-month high, as
investors also awaited a U.S. jobs report slated for Friday that
could influence the Federal Reserve’s view on stimulus tapering
and interest rate hikes.
The baht broke the 32 mark against the dollar for
the first time since May 2020, as the country battles its worst
coronavirus outbreak, which threatens to pile further pressure
on the tourism-reliant economy.
In Indonesia, where virus cases have tripled in the last
three weeks, the rupiah traded at its weakest level since
April.
“There is a fear of greater disruption due to the spread of
the Delta variant… the risk-off mood in the market is
benefiting the U.S. dollar and hurting local currencies like the
baht,” said Sim Moh Siong, a forex strategist with Bank of
Singapore.
Thailand’s central bank, which has predicted the economy
will return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023,
said it was considering adjusting the foreign exchange
regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with
volatility.
Recently beaten down Jakarta stocks, which slumped
1.4% on Monday, gained 0.7% to outperform their peers. President
Joko Widodo said on Monday that vaccination for children aged
12-17 could start soon.
Meanwhile, Vietnam stocks hit a record high after
data showed the nation’s economic growth accelerated in the
second quarter of the year and that its trade deficit likely
narrowed in June.
Singapore shares fell over 1% after four consecutive
sessions of gains, while South Korean stocks declined
for a third straight session on concerns the more infectious
Delta variant could derail the country’s economic recovery.
Thai stocks got some respite after eight straight
days of losses and advanced 0.4%.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Philippines sells $3 billion of global bonds to raise
extra cash for budgetary support
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.1 basis
points at 6.602%
** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.5 basis points
at 3.322%
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0313 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS
DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %
% %
Japan +0.10 -6.58 -0.88 4.91
China -0.09 +1.03 -0.74 3.07
India +0.00 -1.52 0.00 13.11
Indonesia -0.28 -3.04 0.73 0.07
Malaysia -0.18 -3.14 -0.13 -5.20
Philippines +0.25 -1.05 -0.12 -2.94
S.Korea +0.05 -3.85 -0.39 14.46
Singapore -0.04 -1.67 -0.79 9.08
Taiwan +0.03 +2.09 0.16 19.59
Thailand -0.28 -6.46 0.38 9.37
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)
