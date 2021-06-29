Backbone For All NFTs, Says Voyager Digital CEO By CoinQuora



The CEO of Voyager Digital says is the backbone for all NFTs in the market.

He says that the price of all cryptos will go up over the next six months.

, much like the stock market, will gain popularity over time.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Stephen Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager Digital, shares his views on the crypto market. In particular, he highlights all the interesting observations he’s made based off the activity on the Voyager platform.

Firstly, he draws light to the real-time trades taking place on the platform. Specifically, he says there are about 6-1 buyers over sellers. Moreover, the platform has over 1.6 million active traders. Every day these traders can access over 60 different coins on the platform.

In detail, Ehrlich mentioned that the most popular coins on the platform are — Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), (ADA), …

