Ayar Labs Expands Global Presence and Adds Industry Veterans to Executive Team

Named a Cool Vendor in Silicon Photonics by Gartner

In order to address the UK and European market demand for in-package Optical I/O, Ayar Labs has established an international subsidiary with Ayar Labs UK Ltd. Optical I/O has emerged as a key technology for future High Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications worldwide. Hugo Saleh, VP of Business Development and Marketing at Ayar Labs, is leading these expansion efforts as the Managing Director of the UK subsidiary. Ayar Labs is also evaluating additional sites within Europe to support European customers and projects.

“The need for High Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence continues to accelerate worldwide and Optical I/O is integral to achieving the performance and energy efficiency goals of these advanced systems,” said Jack Eadie, Director of Downing Ventures UK. “This is a multi-billion-dollar global opportunity and we’re excited to see Ayar Labs’ expansion in the UK and Europe to support these fast-growing local markets.”

“Optical I/O will transform the computing industry, enabling the performance and scalability needed for HPC, AI, and 5G+ telecommunication,” said Hugo Saleh, Managing Director of Ayar Labs UK Ltd. “We have a number of exciting collaborations already underway. By establishing this initial office, we’re taking our first step to supporting the growing community in the UK and Europe.”