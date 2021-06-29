Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.08% By Investing.com



Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.08%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Metcash Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.69% or 0.210 points to trade at 3.900 at the close. Meanwhile, Nuix Ltd (ASX:) added 4.96% or 0.12 points to end at 2.54 and Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.47% or 0.190 points to 5.670 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.67% or 0.72 points to trade at 11.98 at the close. Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) declined 5.18% or 0.32 points to end at 5.86 and Nufarm Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.60% or 0.22 points to 4.56.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 779 to 569 and 428 ended unchanged.

Shares in Metcash Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 5.69% or 0.210 to 3.900.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 6.84% to 11.222 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.42% or 7.40 to $1773.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.08% or 0.06 to hit $72.97 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.04% or 0.03 to trade at $74.11 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.24% to 0.7549, while AUD/JPY fell 0.20% to 83.54.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 91.980.