Asian shares rise after consumer confidence boosts Nasdaq to record high

SHANGHAI — Asian shares rose and a gauge of global equities hovered near record highs on Wednesday after rising consumer confidence in economic recovery boosted the Nasdaq index to its highest-ever closing level.

MSCI’s global share index was set for a fifth straight month of gains on Wednesday. Its index tracking Asian shares outside Japan was set for a small monthly loss, but still on course for a fifth straight quarterly rise, its longest such streak since 2006-2007.

The Asian index was last up 0.33% on the day.

Chinese blue-chips added 0.1%, Australian shares were up 0.58% and set for a ninth straight month of gains, and Seoul’s Kospi rose 0.35%. Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.06%.

Still, Steven Daghlian, market analyst at CommSec in Sydney, said that following the global run-up in equities, markets were “on edge” ahead of the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday, the results of which could influence Federal Reserve policy.

Economists polled by Reuters are expecting a gain of 690,000 jobs for June, up from 559,000 in May.

“(It looks like) five straight months of gains in the U.S … still around record highs as well, and the end of the month and quarter as well. So that can also create just a little bit more volatility,” said Daghlian.