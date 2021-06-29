Ariana Grande Donation To Mental Health

“Acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to.”
Sing it with me: “Yooou’ll believe God is a woooomannn.”
And y’all better start believing it, because Ariana Grande is literally out here paying for our therapy.
Earlier today, she tweeted about a partnership with BetterHelp, an organization that works to provide accessible and affordable counseling to those who need it. “Thrilled to be working with BetterHelp to give away $1 million of free therapy,” she wrote.
And then, because she’s a woke queen, she also acknowledged that “healing isn’t linear,” so even though this might not “fix” everyone’s issues, it will hopefully inspire people to “dip a toe in” the right direction.
Basically, Ari is offering to pay for one month of free therapy for potentially thousands of people. After that, you can choose to continue for another month and you would get a 15% discount.
In her tweet, she linked to the sign-up form online that can help you get the ball rolling. They ask a few personal questions to better assess your needs, and then will match you with a therapist.
Ariana has always been very honest about her own struggles with anxiety and depression.
And considering her openness about her own mental health journey, it’s no surprise she’s so willing to help others.
It’s so beautiful when celebs decide to use their power for good. We love to see it.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!