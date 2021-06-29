Ardor Blockchain Sets the Pace for Real-World Enterprise Blockchain Solutions By DailyCoin



Ardor Blockchain Sets the Pace for Real-World Enterprise Blockchain Solutions



The rise of blockchain technology over the past decade has enabled multiple industries to tackle long-existing challenges. What started as a decentralized solution for payment ecosystems is now being embraced by other sectors, including healthcare, logistics and enterprises. The latter niche has been a particular area of interest, with IT giants like IBM (NYSE:) launching enterprise blockchain solutions.

While there has been active development, only a few projects like Jelurida’s Ardor blockchain currently host practical enterprise blockchain applications. Jelurida is a Swiss-based blockchain software firm that develops and maintains the Ardor and NXT blockchain ecosystems. The Ardor blockchain network is an enterprise-friendly platform that allows private enterprises to license Ardor’s technology for private blockchain implementation.

Unlike most fundamental blockchain architectures, Ardor’s network is built on a multi-chain infrastructure that features customizable child chains. Ideally, this blockchain ecosystem has been designed to solve the scalability issue in crypto by enabling developers to build applications on the child chains. This allows the main chain to operate at full capacity, keeping Ardor’s network free from bloat.

Enterprise Blockchain Solutions on Ardor

Jelurida’s decentralized blockchain ecosystem enables developers to build applications or provide services on top of the NXT and Ardor networks. To maximize this potential, several projects have been launched on the Ardor blockchain. One of the exciting DApps on this platform is an enterprise-focused application dubbed Triffic. This innovation seeks to integrate the loyalty rewards niche with digital ecosystems.

The Triffic application paints a picture of the future of enterprise blockchain solutions. It was publicly released in September 2020 after undergoing multiple testing stages. This innovation introduces a convenient means for clients and store owners to interact, shifting from the analog loyalty reward systems.

Thanks to its built-in geolocation services, Triffic allows users to explore the environs around them. This modern-day loyalty rewards DApp creates a decentralized ecosystem for advertising and incentives. In doing so, the application enables interactions between store owners and their clients. The concept is pretty similar to Pokemon Go; only this time, users get to explore real-world stores.

Triffic users are rewarded using the platform’s native token in return for the interaction with local outlets. These tokens are deposited via Triffic’s mobile application, allowing the holders to participate in loyalty reward programs. Some of how users can redeem the tokens include discount applications and participating in local stores promotions.

Triffic’s modern approach to loyalty rewards programs is just one of the futuristic examples of managing such initiatives in the digital era. Should more players adopt such a model, it will be easier to incentivize communication grounds between store owners and customers. Furthermore, a digital and decentralized loyalty rewards program cuts participating costs for retailers and smoothens the management of these programs.

Closing Thoughts

By now, it is evident that blockchain can solve most of the world’s shortcomings. This decentralized technology is already making a significant difference in global communities as stakeholders shift from centralized architectures. Today, we have industries working on blockchain integrations to streamline their processes while governments follow closely in the research phase.

However, blockchain’s potential in changing small enterprises has been largely neglected until recently, when Triffic debuted on Ardor blockchain. This decentralized application shows the viability of blockchain tech on small enterprises and the potential in building communities from the bottom instead of focusing on ‘big’ solutions only. We are likely to see more projects leveraging sidechain architecture to build private blockchain ecosystems for their operations in the near future.

On the Flipside

Yes, it’s always good to implement blockchain technology into your enterprise. On the other hand, are you so sure that big players would rather buy side solution than develop own blockchain?

