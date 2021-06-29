Annie Murphy Talks Schitt’s Creek Success, New Role

But she’ll still say “Ew, David!” if you ask her nicely.
In a new interview with The Zoe Report, Annie reflected on getting accustomed to new-found fame and breaking out from her previous role of Alexis.
The actor said she was excited to pivot to a role that was the antithesis of Alexis, given that many people wanted to pigeonhole her in that character: “It was very clear that people wanted to see me as Alexis, or they’d say, ‘Oh, it’s definitely not Alexis. She has brown hair this time,’” she revealed.
But we almost didn’t get to see Annie as our beloved Alexis. Prior to auditioning for Schitt’s Creek, the actor was ready to quit the industry as she was always in between jobs and narrowly missing out on roles.
And even after Schitt’s Creek, Annie was filled with anxiety over booking roles: “Even though I was coming off the huge and mind-bending success of Schitt’s Creek, I still had the very vivid memory of my life before Schitt’s Creek, when I wasn’t getting any work at all.”
Annie also opened about her depression, saying that medication “saved [her] life” and helped her become a “functional human being.”
And even though her career is taking off, and she’ll no longer just be Alexis to viewers, she doesn’t mind performing a few catchphrases now and then: “I think Schitt’s Creek has become a show like The Office was to me — a safe place,” she revealed. “I don’t ever want to deny someone T. rex arms or an ‘Ew, David’ or whatever, if it’s going to cheer them up.”
