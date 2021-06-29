AfriCrypt Founders Deny Stealing Worth $3.6B of Bitcoin By CoinQuora

  • South African crypto investment platform AfriCrypt denies stealing the $3.6B of BTC.
  • The founders plan to make an appearance on July 19 for a court hearing.
  • Raees Cajee said they went into hiding after receiving death threats from dangerous people.

Today, AfriCrypt’s founders deny stealing the billions of investor funds, asserting they went into hiding because of death threats. Raees Cajee, the co-founder of the Sotuh African crypto investment platform further reveals that the platform lost $5M from hackers.

It can be recalled, the Cajee brothers made it into headlines when they went missing few days ago. The brothers were accused of disappearing with 69,000 worth $3.6 billion of investor funds. Previously, they notified the users about the hacking incident via email and they already shut down the AfriCrypt’s website.

