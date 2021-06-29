Adidas launches new share buyback as demand booms By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Adidas logo is pictured during celebrations for German sports apparel maker Adidas’ 70th anniversary at the company’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) – Adidas (OTC:) will launch a new share buyback programme starting July 1 worth up to 550 million euros ($653.62 million), the German sportswear company said on Tuesday.

The move is part of plans announced by Adidas earlier this year to return up to 9 billion euros to its shareholders in the next five years, through dividend payouts of between 30% and 50% of net income from continuing operations, along with share buybacks.

Adidas last month raised its 2021 sales forecast as it expects a resumption of big sporting events to drive demand.

Shares in Adidas were up 2.5% after the news.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR