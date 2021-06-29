Adidas launches new share buyback as demand booms By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Adidas logo is pictured during celebrations for German sports apparel maker Adidas’ 70th anniversary at the company’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
BERLIN (Reuters) – Adidas (OTC:) will launch a new share buyback programme starting July 1 worth up to 550 million euros ($653.62 million), the German sportswear company said on Tuesday.
The move is part of plans announced by Adidas earlier this year to return up to 9 billion euros to its shareholders in the next five years, through dividend payouts of between 30% and 50% of net income from continuing operations, along with share buybacks.
Adidas last month raised its 2021 sales forecast as it expects a resumption of big sporting events to drive demand.
Shares in Adidas were up 2.5% after the news.
($1 = 0.8415 euros)
