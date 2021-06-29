Acciona targets valuation of $10.5 bln for its energy unit

Article content

MADRID — Spain’s Acciona is targeting a valuation of 8.8 billion euros ($10.47 billion) for the listing of its renewable energy unit after marketing the deal at the lowest end of its original range, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Acciona trimmed the price of shares in Acciona Energia, its most profitable unit, to 26.73 euros per share from an initial range of 26.73-29.76 euros, the statement, published on market regulator CNMV, said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The offering consists of 49,387,588 shares, or 15% of the company, plus 15% of the over-allotment option, listing up to 17.25% – down from initial plans to list up to 25% of the energy unit, plus 15% of the greenshoe option, which would have meant listing up to 28.75% of Acciona Energia.

Spurred by a global drive to reduce planet-warming carbon emissions, Acciona plans to use the proceeds to add to a renewable generation fleet currently dominated by wind farms in the United States, Australia, Spain, Chile and Mexico, by 2025.

Following a record number of stock offerings at the beginning of this year, some of which performed poorly on the market, investors have appeared fatigued and some IPO candidates canceled their plans.