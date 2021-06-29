Acciona targets valuation of $10.5 bln for its energy unit

Article content

MADRID — Spain’s Acciona is targeting a valuation of 8.8 billion euros ($10.47 billion) for the listing of its renewable energy unit after marketing the deal at the lowest end of its original range, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Acciona trimmed the price of shares in Acciona Energia, its most profitable unit, to 26.73 euros per share from an initial range of 26.73-29.76 euros, the statement, published on market supervisor CNMV, said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The offering consists of 49,387,588 shares, or 15% of the company, plus 15% of the over-allotment option, listing up to 17.25% – down from initial plans to list up to 25% of the energy unit, plus 15% of the greenshoe option, which would have meant listing up to 28.75% of Acciona Energia.

Acciona said in a separate statement that the demand from institutional investors rose to 3.6 billion euros, or 2.4 times the final offer decided, as recommended by the global coordinators for the IPO.

Spurred by a global drive to reduce planet-warming carbon emissions, Acciona plans to use the proceeds to add to a renewable generation fleet currently dominated by wind farms in the United States, Australia, Spain, Chile and Mexico, by 2025.