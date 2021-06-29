4 Things Investors Need to Know About the Best Earnings Season in 12 Years By StockNews

4 Things Investors Need to Know About the Best Earnings Season in 12 Years
Today’s article features the SPY & reveals “4 Things Investors Need to Know About the Best Earnings Season in 12 Years.” Read on for all the important details.It’s been a wonderful start to 2021, with 33 record highs through June 25th.
That’s the 3rd most in history, and the year isn’t quite half over yet.
Most stock indexes are having a great year, including the S&P 500 which is up almost 15% in the first half of 2021.
