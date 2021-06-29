3 Recently Upgraded Stocks to Buy for the Second-Half By StockNews



© Reuters. 3 Recently Upgraded Stocks to Buy for the Second-Half



The bull market is raging as the market continues to make new highs. However, participation is thin which means that stock selection matters even more. 3 upgraded stocks that investors should consider buying are Darden Restaurants (NYSE:), Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE:), and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:).With the stock market busting out to new highs this week, it’s a good time for investors to reassess their portfolios. Ideally, they want to ensure that they are in stocks that are improving on a technical and fundamental basis.

The POWR Ratings are one tool that can help you accomplish this task. They are updated daily to ensure investors have all the latest information necessary to confidently pull the trigger on trades.

Without further ado, let’s delve into the nuances of three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades: Darden Restaurants (DRI), Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR), and Kontoor Brands (KTB).

Continue reading on StockNews