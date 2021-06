Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Rosario is a huge comics fan, with her Clerks II director Kevin Smith calling her a “fangirl” and “the hottest geek on earth.” She’s also created her own comic book, “O.C.T.: Occult Crimes Taskforce.” Oh, and she’s a huge Star Trek fan who can speak Klingon on command. Of being called a geek, she said “Geek to me is a really exclusive, really particular type of club, and it’s been really nice to be included. … To be called a geek so much lately has been kind of fascinating — I’ve always wanted to be a geek. [I love] to get that privilege.”