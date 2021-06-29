18 LGBTQ Celebrities Who’ve Opened Up About Their Sexual Identity

In a 2021 interview with People, Ricky Martin talked about his sexuality, that infamous Barbara Walters interview, and coming out, “Sexuality is one complicated thing. It’s not black and white. It’s filled with colors. When I was dating women, I was in love with women. It felt right, it felt beautiful. You can’t fake chemistry — the chemistry was there with them. I wasn’t misleading anyone.”

“A lot of people have said, ‘Rick, you were trying to prove yourself, because of fame and being a sex symbol.’ Well yeah, it could be. I don’t know. Everyone knows you don’t have to be a gay man to know that love is complicated. Or to know how confusing attraction can be,” he shared.

When Walters asked him about his sexuality in 2000 and told Martin that he could stop the rumors by just saying yes or no about being gay rather than remaining ambiguous, Martin responded, “Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to express the rumors. For some reason, I just don’t feel like it.”

Twenty-one years later, Martin revealed, “When she dropped the question, I felt violated because I was just not ready to come out. I was very afraid. There’s a little PTSD with that.“

He continued, “A lot of people say, what would you do differently? Well, maybe I would have come out in that interview. It would’ve been great because when I came out, it just felt amazing. When it comes to my sexuality, when it comes to who I am, I want to talk about what I’m made of, about everything that I am. Because if you hide it, it’s a life-or-death situation.”

“There are many, many kids out there that don’t have someone to look up to. All they have around them is people telling them, ‘What you’re feeling is evil,'” Martin expressed, “But, you can’t force someone to come out. But if you have an egg and you open it from the outside, only death comes out. But if the egg opens up from the inside, life comes out.“