Zendaya Wore Beyoncé’s BET Awards Dress In Homage

“Get you a stylist with an ARCHIVE!!!!!”
Held Sunday night at at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Zendaya arrived at the ceremony in a bright purple Versace dress.
The bodice is exposed — with severe cut-outs and contrasting lime green straps — it is a look.
And if it screams Y2K to you, well, you’re not wrong. Beyoncé actually wore the dress in 2003. Z was paying homage!
Queen B originally rocked the dress at her first ever BET Awards, the third annual celebration back in 2003. At that time, the dress was brand new: just released as part of Versace’s 2003 spring collection.
Beyoncé wore the gorgeous gown to perform “Crazy in Love,” her first breakout solo moment post-Destiny’s Child.
The idea came from Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach. On Instagram, he captured a video of Z walking in the dress and wrote, “Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ….. get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!”
And apparently this isn’t even Zendaya’s first time paying tribute to a musical icon. At the 2021 Oscars, her yellow Valentino gown was a nod to a famous Cher look from the ’70s.
Keep the inspired fits coming, Z!
