Zendaya Wore Beyoncé’s BET Awards Dress In Homage

“Get you a stylist with an ARCHIVE!!!!!”

Held Sunday night at at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Zendaya arrived at the ceremony in a bright purple Versace dress.


Bennett Raglin / Via Getty Images for BET

The bodice is exposed — with severe cut-outs and contrasting lime green straps — it is a look.


Bennett Raglin / Via Getty Images for BET

And if it screams Y2K to you, well, you’re not wrong. Beyoncé actually wore the dress in 2003. Z was paying homage!


Bennett Raglin / Via Getty Images for BET

Queen B originally rocked the dress at her first ever BET Awards, the third annual celebration back in 2003. At that time, the dress was brand new: just released as part of Versace’s 2003 spring collection.


Steve Grayson / WireImage for BET Entertainment / Via Getty

Beyoncé wore the gorgeous gown to perform “Crazy in Love,” her first breakout solo moment post-Destiny’s Child.


Steve Grayson / WireImage for BET Entertainment / Via Getty

Donatella Versace loved Zendaya’s tribute, and wrote on Instagram, “@Zendaya!! You looked just SENSATIONAL last night at the @bet awards. I’ll never forget @Beyonce wearing this in 2003. A tough act to follow but you aced it effortlessly! You got me looking….!!”

The idea came from Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach. On Instagram, he captured a video of Z walking in the dress and wrote, “Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ….. get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!”

And apparently this isn’t even Zendaya’s first time paying tribute to a musical icon. At the 2021 Oscars, her yellow Valentino gown was a nod to a famous Cher look from the ’70s.


Handout / A.M.P.A.S. / Via Getty

Keep the inspired fits coming, Z!

