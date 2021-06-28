Zalando to set up logistic site in France, creating 2,000 jobs, Elysee says By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Zalando packaging from an online delivery is seen discarded in a cardboard box in Galway, Ireland, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

PARIS (Reuters) – German online fashion retailer Zalando will invest 300 million euros ($358 million) in a new logistics site in France that will lead to the creation of 2,000 jobs, the French presidential palace said on Monday.

It is one of the 22 investment projects outlined by the Elysee palace, for a total of 3.5 billion euros, as French President Macron welcomes 120 international chief executives in Versailles on Monday for his now traditional “Choose France” summit in which he pitches France as an investment destination.

Robert Gentz, one of Zalando co-CEO’s, is on Macron’s guest list.

($1 = 0.8377 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR