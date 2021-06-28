Warren Buffett Loves These 2 Stocks By StockNews



Warren Buffett Loves These 2 Stocks



Investment guru Warren Buffett is one of the most successful and admired investors of all time, with a personal net worth of more than $100 billion. His investment strategy involves betting on undervalued stocks that possess attractive long-term growth potential. Moody’s (MC) and DaVita (NYSE:) are currently held in Buffett’s investment portfolio, indicating his confidence about the solid long-term growth prospects of these companies. So, what better reason do we need to take a closer look at these names? Read on.Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors ever, with a net worth of $101.10 billion to prove it. He is currently the world’s sixth richest person, and the fourth richest man in the United States. Known as the “Oracle (NYSE:) of Ohama,” Buffett’s investing strategy involves investing in fundamentally sound companies that are trading at cheap valuations. Also, Buffett believes in the “buy-and-hold” strategy, and has, on several occasions, advocated a long-term practical investment approach.

Class A shares of Buffet’s holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) (BRK.A), are the most expensive stocks in the world, currently trading at $419,134 per share. In fact, Buffett recently “broke” the Nasdaq system when Berkshire Hathaway’s share prices crossed $421,200 last month.

Buffett’s investment portfolios have a record of delivering monumental returns and are tracked by analysts and investors worldwide. Shares of Moody’s Corporation (MCO) and DaVita Inc . (DVA) are two Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings. Given their fundamental strength, we think these stocks are poised to deliver robust returns over the long term.

