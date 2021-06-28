‘Untenable’ for 10,000 IS fighters still to be held in Syria By Reuters

Speaking at the opening of a meeting in Rome to renew international efforts to combat the Islamist militia, Blinken said Washington continued to urge countries, including the members of the coalition against Islamic State, to repatriate, rehabilitate or prosecute their citizens who had joined the group.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that 10,000 Islamic State fighters continue to be held in detention in camps run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and that this situation was “untenable”.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not in the picture) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 23, 2021. Clemens Bilan/Pool via REUTERS

